Brokerages Set Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ASNA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. 317,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,529. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ascena Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,331 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

