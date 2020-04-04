Brokerages Set Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Target Price at $17.25

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 469.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.95. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

