Brokerages Set EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) PT at $24.01

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 492,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Garabedian bought 11,183 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EVO Payments by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EVO Payments by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.