Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $111.22

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RS stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 421,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

