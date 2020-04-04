Brokerages Set SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Price Target at $54.80

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

SINA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,171. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SINA has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $66.66.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SINA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SINA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SINA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SINA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SINA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SINA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

