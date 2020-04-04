Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Price Target at GBX 138

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 138 ($1.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON SPI traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 82.30 ($1.08). 1,051,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. The firm has a market cap of $308.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.84. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.22%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

