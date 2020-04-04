Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $9.60

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $5.50. 710,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

