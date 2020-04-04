Brokerages Set Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $155.00

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 629,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

