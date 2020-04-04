BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LGHEF traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 4,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.
About Kinaxis
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.