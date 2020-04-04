Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bureau Veritas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of IKTSF remained flat at $$56.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $81.10.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

