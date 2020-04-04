Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $27.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $17,646,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,282 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 227,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.90. 384,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,292. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $908.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

