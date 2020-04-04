Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Cango’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cango an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $817.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

