Capricoin (CPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,004.03

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $49,004.03 and approximately $1,482.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org

Capricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

