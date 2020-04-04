Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

CTRE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 590,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $25.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 12.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

