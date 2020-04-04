Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.
NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.03.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
