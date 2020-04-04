Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 412,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,464,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,732,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after purchasing an additional 176,009 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,477,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.