Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.81. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.27.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.57. 410,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,343. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

