Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

CLS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,969. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

