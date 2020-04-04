CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 18,401,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.