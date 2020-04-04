Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $3.04. 1,409,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,002. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $271.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

