Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,571,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,579,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.