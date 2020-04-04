Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,571,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,579,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Centurylink by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Centurylink by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

