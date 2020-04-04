CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday.

Get CGI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 404,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.