Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $44.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,923,289 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

CHGG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 1,769,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.