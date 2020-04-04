Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Chemed stock traded down $11.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.31. 234,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,272. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $313.49 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $14,008,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chemed by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 35.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

