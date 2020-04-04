ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a positive rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.86.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. 319,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,434 shares in the company, valued at $797,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 803,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,866,288. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

