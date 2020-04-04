Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHG. Barclays increased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of CHG traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 180.20 ($2.37). 239,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.75. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $505.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 29,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £77,915.94 ($102,494.00).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

