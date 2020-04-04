Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,575. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,925,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,908,250.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,869,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.