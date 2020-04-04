Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $841.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $836.76.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $19.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $611.01. 859,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $731.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

