CIBC Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $10.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,895. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.