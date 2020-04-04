CIBC Lowers Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $2.80

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from $4.50 to $2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s previous close.
IVPAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 247,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.46.
About Ivanhoe Mines
