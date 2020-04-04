CIBC Lowers Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $2.80

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from $4.50 to $2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s previous close.

IVPAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 247,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

