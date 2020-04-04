CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CIT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE:CIT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. 3,772,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,963. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,742,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

