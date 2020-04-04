Citigroup Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 95

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised ITV to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 98 ($1.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.68).

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 4.84 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 54.42 ($0.72). 26,381,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.29.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

