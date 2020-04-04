Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.07% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.68.

Shares of C traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 25,298,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,638,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

