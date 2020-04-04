Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWEN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 919,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 347,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,069 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

