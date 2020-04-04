Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Lowered to $6.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

CLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,720,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,363,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

