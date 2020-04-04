Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $94.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,891,000 after purchasing an additional 827,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,690,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 420,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.