Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIGI. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 113,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.