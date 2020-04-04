Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,017,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,077,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 50,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 114,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Comcast by 540.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 290,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 245,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.