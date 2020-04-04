Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (TCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TCFC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. Community Financial Cor has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.52%.

TCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

