Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) PT Lowered to $5.00

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,389. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
About Condor Hospitality Trust
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.