Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) PT Lowered to $5.00

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,389. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

