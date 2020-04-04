Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.55.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.17. 3,269,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,671. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

