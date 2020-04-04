Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.