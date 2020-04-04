Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 8,876,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,224,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,231,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 7,617.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.