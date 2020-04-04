Contrasting Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Eaton Vance (NASDAQ:EV)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Value Line has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Value Line and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 38.17% 29.89% 15.13% Eaton Vance 24.13% 35.29% 10.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Eaton Vance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 7.57 $11.15 million N/A N/A Eaton Vance $1.68 billion 2.06 $400.04 million $3.45 8.78

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Value Line and Eaton Vance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Eaton Vance 0 6 0 0 2.00

Eaton Vance has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. Given Eaton Vance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eaton Vance is more favorable than Value Line.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Eaton Vance pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Eaton Vance has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years. Eaton Vance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats Value Line on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

