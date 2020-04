Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Receives $21.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 34,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CZZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 801,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Cosan has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's RaĆ­zen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

