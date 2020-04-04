Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Receives $21.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 34,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CZZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 801,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Cosan has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

