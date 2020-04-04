CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $721.70.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $10.95 on Monday, hitting $526.75. 250,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $653.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $473.91 and a twelve month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

