CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRAI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 33,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CRA International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in CRA International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.