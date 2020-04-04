Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $167.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.40.

CBRL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. 629,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $41,389,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

