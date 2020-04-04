Craig Hallum Lowers Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target to $27.00

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.13% from the stock’s current price.

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 656,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,820. Skyline has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

